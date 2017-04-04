OAKLAND (KRON) — An Oakland city councilwoman is urging community members to contribute to a fundraising effort to benefit the survivors of a devastating fire last week in Oakland.

The four-alarm fire on San Pablo Ave., killed four people and displaced more than 80.

“In this difficult time, it is important for us to support those adversely affected by the fire,” Councilwoman Rebecca Kaplan said in a statement Monday.

Emergency crews responded to 2551 San Pablo Ave. around 5:30 a.m. March 27.

The building was a total loss, and the remains of four people were found inside.

The Oakland Warehouse Coalition set up a fundraiser at http://bit.ly/2nGrHBD with the goal of raising $50,000 for the victims of the fire.

As of 5:00 p.m. Monday, the fundraiser almost reached the half-way point for this goal, generating about $24,800.

“Most of the people who lived in the building have very few resources, minimal savings, and in this time of dire housing crisis have few options for permanent rehousing,” coalition officials said on the fundraiser page.

“It is imperative that all Oaklanders support these folks in their time of need. Let us stand together.”