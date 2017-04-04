Lineup announced for Outside Lands 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Get stoked! The lineup for Outside Lands 2017 has been announced.

Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival takes place each year in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, and is known for having top-notch performers.

Organizers announced Tuesday that this year’s festival will be headlined by Metallica, The Who, Gorillaz, Lorde, and A Tribe Called Quest.

The show will also feature Queens of the Stone Age, Fleet Foxes, Empire of the Sun, and the Avett Brothers.

Gates open at 11:00 a.m. on Aug. 11 and the shows run through 9:40 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Three-day tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, but they’ll cost you a pretty penny.

General admissions starts at $375 a pop. Add $225 to that total if you need a three-day parking pass.

More information about the festival and the full lineup can be found at http://www.sfoutsidelands.com.