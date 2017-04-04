Man arrested for fatally shooting person in El Cerrito home

Published:

EL CERRITO (KRON) — An American Canyon man has been arrested for fatally shooting a person in a home Monday.

El Cerrito Police Officers were dispatched to the residence in the 7400 block of Park Vista around 3:45 pm.

A caller reported that he went to the home to check on a coworker who did not report to work that day.

When officers arrived, they discovered a person inside the home with a fatal gunshot wound.

Officers found a second person, identified as 50 year-old Lance Paulson, with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Paulson was transported to the hospital. He has since been arrested for murder.

El Cerrito Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the crime.

Police have not identified a motive and are asking that anyone with additional information contact the El Cerrito Police Department at (510) 215-4400.

 

 

