VIDEO: Manhunt for ex-boyfriend who killed Richmond mom

RICHMOND (KRON) — 29-year-old Rashanda Franklin of Richmond was shot and killed in front of her two kids while driving them to daycare Tuesday morning, according to police.

Around 8:45 a.m. officers received a call of possible shots fired at the intersection of Rheem Avenue and 29th Street, Richmond Police Lieutenant Felix Tan said.

While officers were on their way to the site, dispatchers received additional reports of possible gunfire within the same area, Tan said.

When the officers arrived, they found a silver Jeep SUV at the intersection, according to police.

Inside the vehicle in the driver’s seat officers found Franklin unconscious with a single gunshot wound to her chest. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Franklin was on her way to drop her children off at daycare when she saw her estranged boyfriend, 43-year-old Lawyer Dushan McBride, according to investigators.

Franklin tried to drive around the area to avoid McBride but was not successful.

When Franklin was approaching the stop sign on Rheem Avenue and 29th Street, McBride drove ahead of her and cut her off. The suspect got out of his car and walked up to Franklin in the driver’s seat. They argued for a few seconds before McBride shot her in the chest in front of her children, police say.

The suspect then fled southbound on 29th Street.

Franklin’s two children are both under the age of ten. They were not harmed and are now in the care of family, according to police.

The couple has had “past domestic violence events that required prior response,” Tan said.

There is a two million dollar warrant for the arrest of McBride.

He is described as an African-American man standing five feet nine inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. McBride has black hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a 2007 silver four-door Mercedes-Benz S500.

If you have any information about McBride’s whereabouts please call 911 or contact Homicide Detective J. Wentz at (510) 621-1259.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Franklin.

