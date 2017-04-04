Morgan Hill police arrest 2 found sleeping in stolen Jeep

Courtesy of Morgan Hill PD

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — Monday night police arrested a man and woman who they found sleeping in a stolen car in Morgan Hill, according to the Morgan Hill Police Department.

Around 11:24 p.m., officers responded to a trespassing report at Calderon Tires at 14720 Monterey Rd., police said.

When officers arrived they found a man and a woman, both from Morgan Hill, sleeping in a Jeep.

The Jeep turned out to be reported stolen out of San Jose.

25-year-old Adrian Rios and 22-year-old Denise Galvanvieyra were detained at the scene.

After discovering that Rios had warrants out for his arrest, officers searched the car.

This is when they found drugs and shaved keys, “usually used to steal vehicles,” police said.

Rios and Galvanvieyra were both booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

The Morgan Hill Police Department encourages all community members to report suspicious activity, “because we all play a role in keeping our city safe and secure,” the department said.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective Fernando Del Moral at (669) 253-4964 or the anonymous tip line 408.947-STOP (7867).

