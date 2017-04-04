Motorcyclist critically injured in Simi Valley stunt

By Published:

 

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A motorcycle rider whose freeway jump made him an internet hit has been critically injured in another stunt in Simi Valley.

Twenty-four-year-old Kyle Katsandris wound up in the hospital Sunday when he tried to jump his dirt bike across train tracks in the city northwest of Los Angeles.

He overshot the landing zone and crashed.

Police say he was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Sgt. Travis Coffey tells the Ventura County Star (http://bit.ly/2o6GKEI) that police weren’t told about the stunt beforehand but it occurred on private property and no criminal charges will be sought.

In March, the San Clemente man posted a video showing him soaring across four lanes of traffic on the 60 freeway in Riverside.

The video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

