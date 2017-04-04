NCAA will consider North Carolina again for championship events

INDIANAPOLIS (WSPA) – The NCAA Board of Governors announced Tuesday a majority of members “reluctantly” voted to again consider the state of North Carolina for championship events.

The group relocated NCAA events scheduled in North Carolina for 2016-17 in August because of the HB2 law also known as the bathroom law.

One of the events that was moved out of North Carolina was the NCAA men’s basketball tournament first and second round games that were played at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville March 17-19.

The board noted that the North Carolina legislature repealed HB2 and replaced it with a new law known as HB142. The previous law included a provision that required transgender people to use public restrooms that corresponded with the sex on their birth certificate.

The NCAA says committees are considering sites for future events and said HB142 “has minimally achieved a situation where we believe NCAA championships may be conducted in a nondiscriminatory environment.”

The NCAA said it did not lobby for a change in the North Carolina law according to a news release Tuesday morning.

The group also said championships previously awarded to North Carolina for 2017-18 will remain in the state.