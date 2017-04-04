Officer suspended after DUI arrest while driving patrol car

LAMAR, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina police officer has been fired after being charged with drunken driving while on the job and driving his patrol car.

Lamar Police Chief Jason Chaney tells news outlets a disciplinary board voted Monday to fire 50-year-old Jerry “Jay” Russell from the force.

Chaney says Darlington County deputies pulled Lamar over on Friday, telling the chief they thought Russell may have been under the influence while responding to a report of a dog bite.

Authorities say he performed poorly on a field sobriety test and refused a breathalyzer test. Russell was charged with driving under the influence and having an open container of alcohol in his car.

Russell was released from jail Saturday on bond. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.