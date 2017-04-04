SAN JOSE (BCN) — A pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night in San Jose has been identified as 71-year-old Wilbert Delcomb Jr., according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.

At 8:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Monterey and Roeder roads on a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Delcomb, a San Jose resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the driver struck the pedestrian and then crashed into a tree. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

The fatal collision is the 12th of the year on San Jose city streets, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at (408) 277-4654. Anonymous tips can be called to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-7867.