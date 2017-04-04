People Behaving Badly: Bay Bridge carpool cheats

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Sterling Street onramp to the San Francisco Bay Bridge is a well-known carpool cheating location.

However, that may change. There is talk of adding cameras for enforcement and even extending the hours all the way to noon.

One report says as many as 50 percent of the people that uses that ramp are carpool cheats.

And as Stanley Roberts explains, that’s a pretty high number.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

TONIGHT AT 10…

It’s a not so secret shortcut, just as long as the police aren’t there……😬@kron4news #SF pic.twitter.com/PqAitCyaeN — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) April 5, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js