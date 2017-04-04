Police arrest man with loaded gun in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON) — Monterey County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Monday morning near Boronda for alleged weapon offenses, according to sheriff’s officials.

Around 10:30 a.m., a deputy stopped Jesse Diaz behind the Costco store located at 1339 N. Davis Rd., officials said.

Diaz tried to walk away from the officers to get rid of a loaded gun that he was carrying.

Concerned citizens in the area helped the deputy find the gun.

Diaz was then arrested on suspicion of weapons offenses, sheriff’s officials said.