Police investigating deadly, ‘targeted’ shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND (BCN) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Richmond woman that happened in the northeast area of the city this morning, a police lieutenant said.

Officers responded around 8:40 a.m. to a call of a disturbance and shot possibly fired at the intersection of Rheem Avenue and 29th Street, Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan said.

“When officers arrived, they found a vehicle stopped and a woman deceased in the vehicle,” Tan said. “She was in the driver’s seat,” and early indications are that she was driving.

The woman was in her 30s, he said.

“It’s a targeted shooting, possibly domestic violence,” Tan said.

Police have some strong clues and are “hoping to get to the bottom of this real soon,” Tan said.

Tan described the suspect as a man in his 30s. He did not have a detailed description of the man’s appearance.

There were witnesses to the incident, and police are interviewing the witnesses, Tan said.