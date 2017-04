WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Police are looking for three suspects after the Apple store in Walnut Creek was robbed Monday night, according to Walnut Creek police.

Around 8:49 p.m., police received a call that a robbery had taken place at the Apple store at 1129 South Main St.

The suspects took off with three Mac Books and 18 iPhones, police said.

Officers describe the alleged robbers as three African-American men.

No further information was made available.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.