Raiders owner Mark Davis calls Vegas move ‘bittersweet’

ALAMEDA (AP) – Raiders owner Mark Davis says he did everything he could to try to keep his team in Oakland and is not able to celebrate the upcoming move to Las Vegas because he’s “bittersweet” about leaving the East Bay fans.

In an interview Tuesday with the team’s flagship radio station 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area, Davis said Oakland never presented a viable plan to keep the team and that led to the decision to apply for relocation. The NFL approved the move to Las Vegas last week and the Raiders are expected to begin play there in 2020.

Davis says he thought he was close to a deal for a new stadium at the site of the Coliseum in the summer of 2013 and in ’14 but that unraveled once the Oakland Athletics were given a 10-year lease at the site.

