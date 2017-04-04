Suspect at large after stabbing 2 in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A suspect accused of stabbing two people in San Jose is at large Tuesday morning, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Around 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 200 block of Woz Way and Locust on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Officers found two victims, who were both stabbed “several times,” according to police.

While the injuries are not life-threatening, authorities say the victims have a long road to recovery.

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

No further details were made available.

The incident is under investigation, police said.

