SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the NCAA Championship game, the Warriors hitting a hot streak without one of the best players in the world, and Tony Romo.

Darya and Gary debate if the Championship game between North Carolina and Gonzaga was an entertaining one. While Gary enjoyed it, Darya argues the constant foul calls made it less fun to watch.

Is it possible that the Warriors are playing better without Kevin Durant?

Dallas Cowboy’s quarterback Tony Romo is on the brink of retirement.

In other football news, you’ll surely get a kick out of watching Tom Brady and Gronk “frolicking” together on the field.