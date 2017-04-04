VIDEO: Flying mattress hits biker on Australia freeway

Courtesy of CNN

Video courtesy of CNN.

AUSTRALIA (KRON) — A biker is lucky to be alive after he was smacked by a flying mattress on a roadway in Australia.

Motorcyclist Aaron Wood was going around 50 MPH when the mattress flew off the car in front of him.

He says in that moment, he was positive he was going to die.

Others traveling by stopped to help, but the person who lost the mattress just kept on driving.

Despite the fear Wood was surely experiencing, he somehow managed to stick the landing like a pro.

CNN contributed to this article.

