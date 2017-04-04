VIDEO: Napa man to appear in court following attack on teen girl

By Published:
Courtesy of Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

NAPA (KRON) — A Napa man accused of sexually assaulting, drugging, and kidnapping a 13-year-old girl is due in court Tuesday.

50-year-old Timothy Lee Marble was arrested Saturday around 5:40 a.m. near Highway 1 at South Harbour Way in Bodega Bay.

Marble met the teen around 3:00 a.m. last Thursday at a Shell gas station after she ran away from home.

The two reportedly ended up smoking weed together before the situation took an even scarier turn.

Marble allegedly tied her to a tree in an unknown location and sexually assaulted her.

He later convinced her to use methamphetamine and cut her leg with a razor and knife, scratching his name into her skin, sheriffs said.

According to sheriffs, the victim was sexually assaulted two more times by Marble while in his truck.

The teen feared for her life and eventually jumped out of the moving car.

Marble was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and charged with numerous accounts of sexual acts with a minor, kidnapping, and child abuse.

