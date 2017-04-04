VIDEO: Police looking for man accused of harassing women on Muni

By Published:
Credit: Yoli Aceves

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tuesday morning police are looking for a man accused of harassing multiple women on Muni in San Francisco.

KRON4’s Yoli Aceves is at West Portal Station this morning.

She reports that the man is allegedly riding different Muni lines throughout the city to carry out the attacks.

The man reportedly brushes up against these women and touches them inappropriately.

The most recent incident happened on the N-Judah line.

Police are warning women to stay alert, and to report this activity if they see it happening.

This type of harassment is considered sexual battery, police said.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s