VIDEO: Police looking for man accused of harassing women on Muni

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tuesday morning police are looking for a man accused of harassing multiple women on Muni in San Francisco.

She reports that the man is allegedly riding different Muni lines throughout the city to carry out the attacks.

The man reportedly brushes up against these women and touches them inappropriately.

The most recent incident happened on the N-Judah line.

Police are warning women to stay alert, and to report this activity if they see it happening.

This type of harassment is considered sexual battery, police said.

