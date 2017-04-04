SPRING, Texas (KRON) — Two men tried to kidnap a woman just outside her home, and police then ended up arresting her fiance in Spring, Texas.

In the video, you can see Angela Estrada fighting to get away from the two men. Her fiance Jeremiah Morin then came out with a gun, opening fire to scare them away.

Investigators eventually searched the home, seizing two guns and arresting Morin for “shooting recklessly.”

Police also say Morin had ties to a gang, something he denies.

Morin was released after a judge found no probable cause for his arrest.

He also says he doesn’t know why his fiancé was targeted.

The attackers are still at large.