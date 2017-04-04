WATCH: James Corden ‘betters’ Steph Curry in ‘all aspects of life’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s no secret that Stephen Curry is one of the greatest shooters of all time.

However, James Corden sees room for improvement in all other aspects of his life.

Everything from secret hand shakes to golfing (Corden style, of course) is on the agenda.

“Today I’m going to pick him up, whisper some wisdom, and just send him on his way,” Corden says. “It’s the closest relationship he’ll ever have to that of the Karate Kid and Mr. Miyagi.”

He goes on to school Steph in “focus and mental clarity.”

“Be the ball. Let the ball be you,” Corden advises.

This is an important tip as Steph proceeds to hit a golf ball teed on Corden’s lips.

The ten-minute video is worth a watch. You won’t be disappointed!

P.S. There may or may not be a Disney sing along at some point during this epic life coaching session.