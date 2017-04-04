West Oakland fire victim identified

Firefighters battle an early morning apartment fire Monday, March 27, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND (BCN) A third person of the four killed in last week’s four-alarm fire  in West Oakland has been identified as Ashantikee Wilson, 41, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

Edwarn Anderson, 64, and 50-year-old Cassandra Robertson had already been identified previously.

The fire broke out at 2551 San Pablo Ave. around 5:30 a.m. on March 27.

It injured seven people and displaced at least 80, according to city officials, although organizers associated with the building’s displaced residents have claimed that more than 100 people were affected.

