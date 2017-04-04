White House pushing for health care reboot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — Could a health care reboot be in the works?

“We don’t have bill text or an agreement yet. But these are the kinds of conversations we want,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said.

The White House is apparently working behind the scenes to make it happen. Led by Vice President Mike Pence.

“We continue to work earnestly with congress for a new future on health care reform,” Pence said.

Much like the first bill that failed, the devil is in the details.

The White House proposes giving states the ability to opt-out of provisions that affect coverage for pre-existing conditions,

As well as maternity care or substance abuse, removing themselves from the essential health benefit and community rating regulations.

That’s something the house freedom caucus wants, but, once again, it may not go far enough to win over their support.

And, any concessions made to the far right could chip away at support from moderates.

“We want members our members to be talking to each other about how we can improve the bill to get consensus,” Ryan said.

In the final stages of negotiations over the first GOP bill, the president said this would be the one and only shot to get repeal and replace done.

After it failed, he said this: “I think what will happen is Obamacare, unfortunately, will explode. It’s going to have a bad year.”

In the days that followed, the president went after those republicans who opposed the plan – even calling some out by name.

It appears the White House is reaching out to those members in what could be the last realistic chance to get something done.