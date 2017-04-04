Witness: Shooting in Napa puts school on lockdown

(KRON) A witness tell KRON4 News that a shooting near Bueno Street and Linda Vista in Napa has the West Park Elementary School on lock down.

Julie Herdell, the principal of the elementary school, announced over the intercom that the school was on lockdown, according to a teacher at the school.

Parents are not being allowed to pick up their children at this time.

The school is at 2315 West Park Avenue.

From the Napa County Sheriff’s Department:

Road closed at Linda Vista from W. Park to W. Pueblo for the next few hours due to police activity. Please avoid the area.

