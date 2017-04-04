Work crew finds hand grenade near East Bay freeway

BENICIA (KRON) — Roadside work crews found a hand grenade while working in an unincorporated part of Benicia on Saturday, according to Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews were working in the area of Highway 680 and Parish Rd. when they found the grenade, officials said.

Deputies responded to the scene and worked with explosive specialists from Travis Air Force Base.

They determined the explosive was a deactivated training grenade.

Sheriff’s officials do not know where the grenade came from, or how long it was there before the workers found it.

The grenade was taken to the Explosive Ordinance Specialists team at the Travis Air Force Base for proper disposal.

Sheriff’s officials urge anyone who finds a grenade not to touch it. Instead, leave the area and call 911.