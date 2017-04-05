1 killed, 1 injured in Menlo Park car crash

MENLO PARK (KRON) — One person is dead and another was injured in a crash on Interstate Highway 280 Wednesday afternoon.

The 1998 Toyota Avalon was traveling northbound on Interstate Highway 280 in Menlo Park around 12:30 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was approaching the Sand Hill Road off-ramp when it veered to the left and collided with the center median causing it to overturn, CHP said.

It appears the female passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, according to investigators. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was transported to Stanford Hospital with major injuries.

The two left lanes of the highway were blocked as a result of the crash for nearly three hours, according ton the CHP.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.