2nd suspect in court of Facebook Live streaming gang rape

CHICAGO, Ill. (KRON) — The second suspect involved in broadcasting the gang rape of a 15 year-old girl on Facebook Live has made his first appearance in court.

In addition to the live stream, prosecutors found incriminating evidence both teen suspect’s Facebook pages, including a second video that was sent to a third party through the Facebook messenger feature.

The eighth grader has been charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, three counts of manufacturing child pornography and three counts of dissemination.

The juvenile court judge is calling it “one of the most serious cases she has seen” and refused to release him, saying the teen girl now has to live with this for the rest of her life.

“Sometimes you just have to get a person time to go to counseling or therapy because you know they’re breaking down. But she’s going to be talking to investigators on the case to try and identify the other perpetrators,” said Crisis Responder Andrew Holmes.

At least three or four other boys involved in the incident have yet to be identified.

The live stream was viewed by about 40 people who did not report it to authorities.