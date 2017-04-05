3 Bay Area Payless ShoeSource stores closing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Three Payless ShoeSource stores in the Bay Area are closing after the company announced on Tuesday that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The shoe company had no other option but to close nearly 400 stores with stiff competition from online retailers like Amazon, attracting most of its customers.

The three store locations that are closing:
546 Center Avenue, Muir Station, Martinez, CA
600 Redwood St Vallejo, CA
2048 Story Rd San Jose, CA

The company has over 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries and was founded in 1956.

