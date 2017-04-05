3 displaced after apartment fire in Newark

NEWARK (BCN)–Three people have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building Tuesday evening in Newark, fire officials said.

According to Alameda County Fire Department spokeswoman Aisha Knowles, at 7:52 p.m., firefighters responded to the 36000 block of Sycamore Street on a report of an apartment fire.

At the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from a second-floor unit.

A commander upgraded the fire to a two-alarm, then cancelled the response of additional resources just minutes later.

According to Knowles, the blaze was contained to one unit and appears to have started in the kitchen.

There were no reports of injuries, and the American Red Cross responded to assist two adults and one child who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.