AP source: Marshawn Lynch visits Oakland Raiders amid talk of comeback

By Published:
Marshawn Lynch
Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch adjusts his cap during an interview for the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015, in Phoenix. The NFL may not like those "Beast Mode" caps Lynch has been wearing during his Super Bowl press appearances, but the fans apparently do. As the league reportedly considers fining Lynch for promoting an unauthorized brand, the New Era Cap Co. is busy making more of the caps after they sold out on Lynch's website. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP) — Retired running back Marshawn Lynch has visited the Oakland Raiders as he decides whether to come back to the NFL and the team decides whether it wants to acquire the hometown favorite.

A person familiar with the visit says Lynch came to the facility on Wednesday to meet with Raiders officials. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the visit wasn’t announced by the team. The visit was first reported by recently retired Indianapolis punter Pat McAfee, who now writes for Barstool Sports.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider told a Seattle radio station that a deal to send Lynch to Oakland has been discussed in case he does come out of retirement.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s