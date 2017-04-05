(AP) — Retired running back Marshawn Lynch has visited the Oakland Raiders as he decides whether to come back to the NFL and the team decides whether it wants to acquire the hometown favorite.

A person familiar with the visit says Lynch came to the facility on Wednesday to meet with Raiders officials. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the visit wasn’t announced by the team. The visit was first reported by recently retired Indianapolis punter Pat McAfee, who now writes for Barstool Sports.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider told a Seattle radio station that a deal to send Lynch to Oakland has been discussed in case he does come out of retirement.