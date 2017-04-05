Bail set at $2M for man suspected of killing Richmond mom

RICHMOND (KRON) — Bail for Lawyer Dushan McBride, the man suspected of fatally shooting Rashanda Franklin Tuesday, was set at $2 million.

McBride was taken into custody in Sacramento Wednesday, according to Richmond Police Lieutenant Felix Tan.

He was later transported to Martinez Detention Facility where he was charged with murder.

The suspect surrendered peacefully in the Sacramento area, Tan said.

McBride was arrested 28 hours after shooting his estranged girlfriend. Tan said.

When authorities located McBride’s vehicle, it appeared to have bullet holes in the windows on the driver’s side of the car.

The couple had a history of disputes, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m, as Franklin was driving her two kids to daycare, according to police.

Officers received a call of possible shots fired at the intersection of Rheem Avenue and 29th Street, Richmond Police Lieutenant Felix Tan said.

While officers were on their way to the site, dispatchers received additional reports of possible gunfire within the same area, Tan said.

When the officers arrived, they found a silver Jeep SUV at the intersection, according to police.

Inside the vehicle in the driver’s seat officers found Franklin unconscious with a single gunshot wound to her chest. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Franklin was on her way to drop her children off at daycare when she saw her estranged boyfriend, 43-year-old Lawyer Dushan McBride, according to investigators.

Franklin tried to drive around the area to avoid McBride but was not successful.

When Franklin was approaching the stop sign on Rheem Avenue and 29th Street, McBride drove ahead of her and cut her off. The suspect got out of his car and walked up to Franklin in the driver’s seat. They argued for a few seconds before McBride shot her in the chest in front of her children, police say.

The suspect then fled southbound on 29th Street.

A $2 million warrant had been issued for the arrest of McBride, of San Pablo, the estranged boyfriend of the victim Franklin, 29, of Richmond, according to police.

Investigators identified McBride as the shooting suspect based on witness descriptions and surveillance footage and determined he fled in a silver 2007 Mercedes-Benz S550.

Richmond police, in a Facebook post Wednesday announcing the arrest, thanked “the detectives, officers and dispatchers who all played an important role in this investigation that hit us all to our core values as human beings.”

RPD Dets & @USMarshalsGov arrested murder suspect McBride 28 hrs after killing Franklin while her children watched. https://t.co/jtFmwZG1PV pic.twitter.com/AIoDGcMpl7 — Richmond Police, CA (@RPDCAOnline) April 5, 2017