Bay Area residents warns about coyote problems

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One Bay Area resident is trying to education others about the dangers of coyotes after her small dogs was snatched up by the predators last year.

In December, Liza Valdeolivar was walking her dog, Mya, in Broderick Terry Dual Landmark Park, on the border of San Francisco and Daly City.

It was around 5 p.m. and Mya was walking off leash on the trail behind Liza when three coyotes grabbed the little dog and took off.

Liza followed the coyotes but could not find any trace of them or Mya. She says the incident left her traumatized.

Liza says she feels responsible because she let her dog walk off leash.

Neighbors in the area say another dog was attacked last week but survived and that coyotes are often seen in this park and sometimes walking through the neighborhood.

In San Francisco, Animal Care and Control say they have been getting calls about coyotes since about 2007.

The city keeps track of coyote encounters but says there is not much they can do about the animals. The predators will only be killed if they pose a serious threat.

Animal Care and Control advises anyone who sees a coyote to keep their distance and, if necessary, make noise to scare the animals off. They also say to avoid walking dogs around dusk or at night when coyotes are most active.

Liza admits that she should not have let Mya off leash or have walked in the park around sunset.

She still feels that more can be done to keep pets and people safe. Liza is asking for better warning signs in the park and wants to get the word out that coyotes can be dangerous.