Berkeley bans the sale of fur

BERKELEY (KRON)– The city of Berkeley voted to ban the sale of fur.

The bill was initiated by volunteer group Berkeley Coalition for Animals (BCA) and sponsored by Council Member Kriss Worthington.

“To protect these innocent animals, we need to curtail the demand for their fur,” said Amy Halpern-Laff, a founding member of the Berkeley Coalition for Animals.

Berkeley is the second city to ban the sale of fur. West Hollywood became the first in 2013, surviving judicial challenge form several luxury retailers.

Over 100 animal advocated marched through Berkeley earlier this month in support of the fur ban.