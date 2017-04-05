BERKELEY (BCN) — PG&E crews have stopped a gas leak caused by a solo-vehicle crash in Berkeley Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police and firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a fixed object at 12:57 p.m. The driver was injured and taken to a hospital.

People nearby noticed the strong smell of gas, and emergency crews determined that a gas line was damaged in the crash.

PG&E was notified at 1:02 p.m. and they arrived on scene at 1:09 p.m.

At 1:55 p.m., residents in the 1200 block of Carrison Street were being evacuated, but workers stopped the flow of gas at 2:03 p.m.

They will remain on scene Wednesday afternoon to make repairs.

Police said the situation is resolved and the roadways are open to traffic once again.