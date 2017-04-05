Concord police seek public’s help identifying bank robber

CONCORD (BCN)–Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a bank Tuesday morning in Concord, police said.

At 11:20 a.m., a man robbed the Compass Bank located at 5100 Clayton Road.

According to police, the suspect brandished a knife during the robbery and made off with an undetermined amount of money.

He was last seen running on Clayton Road into a neighborhood across the street from the bank.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, and wearing a burgundy baseball hat and a burgundy sweater.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Kevin Giacolleto at (925) 671-3040.

Anonymous tips can be called to (925) 603-5836.