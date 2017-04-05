Facebook launches tool to fight revenge porn

(CNN via WWLP) – Facebook is stepping up to fight revenge porn. The social media giant says it will apply photo-matching to make sure intimate, non-consensual images that are reported once cannot be uploaded again.

The service spans all Facebook properties, including Messenger and Instagram. Facebook said if someone tries to share a reported image, the company will inform that the photo violates policy and will not be shared.

Facebook partnered up with the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative to develop this approach. It’s also launched “not without my consent”, a guide to help people through the process.

The initiative also comes months after Facebook lost its bid to stop a lawsuit by a 14-year-old girl whose nude photo appeared on the site.

The teen is suing both Facebook and the man who posted the photo.