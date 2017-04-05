Fairfield police arrest 10 for prostitution offenses

FAIRFIELD (BCN)–Fairfield and Vacaville police arrested 10 people for prostitution-related offenses Saturday.

Police detectives posing as customers on internet websites contacted alleged prostitutes who appeared to look under 18 years old, Fairfield police Detective Kathryn McCormick said.

After agreeing on a price for sex acts, the suspected prostitutes went to a Fairfield residence where they were taken into custody.

Efforts were made to determine if the women were victims of human trafficking, and a victims’ advocate offered resources to the women, McCormick said.

The women between 18 and 30, who were booked into Solano County Jail, were from Folsom, Fairfield, Sacramento, San Francisco, Eureka, Oakland, Vacaville, and Vallejo, according to police.