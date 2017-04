SAN JOSE (KRON)–San Jose police are investigating a fatal car accident that happened early Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred around 3:44 a.m. near Moorpark Avenue and South Cypress Avenue.

The male victim was driving a white pick-up truck when he collided into a sound wall, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the drivers won’t be released until next of kin is identified.

This is the City’s 13th fatal collision of 2017.