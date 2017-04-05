Free entrance to National Parks in April

(KRON) — The National Parks Service will be waiving the entrance fees to National Parks during two weekends in April.

Now that the rain is finally dying down, the National Parks Service is encouraging people to get out and enjoy nature by waiving the ticket price normally charged upon entrance.

The fees will be waived on the weekends of April 15th to 16th and 22nd to 23rd in honor of National Parks Week, America’s largest celebration of national heritage.

The California parks participating in the event are as follows:

Cabrillo National Monument

Death Valley National Park

Joshua Tree National Park

Lassen Volcanic National Park

Lava Beds National Monument

Muir Woods National Monument

Pinnacles National Park

San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park

Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks

Whiskeytown National Recreation Area

Yosemite National Park