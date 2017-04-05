Free entrance to National Parks in April

FILE - In this 2005 file photo, visitors view Half Dome from Glacier Point at Yosemite National Park, Calif. Officials say an oak tree limb fell on a tent in the heart of Yosemite National Park killing two young campers early Friday morning, Aug. 14, 2015. Park spokesman Scott Gediman declined to release the ages or any details about the two, describing them only as under age 18. Gediman said the campground is one of the most popular with a view of Half Dome.(AP Photo/Dino Vournas, File)

(KRON) — The National Parks Service will be waiving the entrance fees to National Parks during two weekends in April.

Now that the rain is finally dying down, the National Parks Service is encouraging people to get out and enjoy nature by waiving the ticket price normally charged upon entrance.

The fees will be waived on the weekends of April 15th to 16th and 22nd to 23rd in honor of National Parks Week, America’s largest celebration of national heritage.

The California parks participating in the event are as follows:

  • Cabrillo National Monument
  • Death Valley National Park
  • Joshua Tree National Park
  • Lassen Volcanic National Park
  • Lava Beds National Monument
  • Muir Woods National Monument
  • Pinnacles National Park
  • San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park
  • Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks
  • Whiskeytown National Recreation Area
  • Yosemite National Park

