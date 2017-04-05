MORAGA (BCN) — Moraga’s town offices were evacuated Wednesday morning after a woman who’d been cleaning out a relative’s house brought three smoke grenades into the Police Department, according to police.

The devices looked like explosive devices when they were initially brought in around 9:30 a.m. to the Moraga Police Department on the first floor of the building at 329 Rheem Blvd., police Chief Jon King said.

“We evacuated the entire building,” King said.

“In a case like this, we don’t know what they are,” King said. “They sure look like a hand grenade and in fact they were.”

The Walnut Creek police bomb squad responded to the scene and determined that the devices could be moved safely. They were removed, and workers were allowed to go back into the building around 11:15 a.m., King said.

King advised members of the public to avoid transporting suspected explosive devices. Instead, they should clear the area and call 911.

“Unless you’re an expert in explosive ordnance, you don’t know what it is, and many explosives will degrade and become unstable with time,” King said. “Just moving a device could cause it to detonate.”