Inauguration day protesters call for charges to be dropped

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A group of 11 protesters who blocked the Caltrain tracks in San Francisco on Inauguration Day in January are asking the district attorney’s office to drop misdemeanor charges filed against them.

The group, which has dubbed itself the J20 Resisters, appeared in court today for arraignment on three misdemeanor counts including trespassing on railroad tracks.

The group blocked the tracks at 16th and Mississippi streets around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 by linking arms and chaining themselves together.

The protest, one of many around San Francisco and the Bay Area on the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, disrupted Caltrain service until close to noon before the protesters were removed by police and arrested.

Defense attorney EmilyRose Johns said that instead of entering a plea today, the group intended to ask the judge to schedule a hearing on a motion to dismiss the charges.

She said the group hoped to persuade District Attorney George Gascon that prosecution did not make sense.

“In this moment, San Francisco is a city of resistance, San Francisco is a sanctuary city, and they are resisting Trump’s agenda,” Johns said. “For the DA to prosecute 11 individuals for allegations that they have engaged in civil disobedience is pretty alarming to us.”

Alex Bastian, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, noted that dozens of people had been cited in protests on Inauguration Day, but only the 11 had been charged with misdemeanors.

That was because their actions in blocking railroad tracks posed a danger to themselves and others and obstructed critical infrastructure, Bastian said.

“We feel very strongly about protesting First Amendment rights,” Bastian said. “But in certain cases, like when a protest leads to assaultive behavior or vandalism or something that can create a danger not only to others but to the people themselves, we have charged those cases, and this is an example of that.”