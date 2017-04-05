Latest on the fatal shooting of driver in Napa

NAPA (KRON) — A Napa County District Attorney has released more information on the events leading to the fatal shooting of a driver Tuesday.

Just before 2 p.m., residents in the 2300 block of Bueno Street called the Napa Police Department to report that a man with a gun was shooting at neighbors.

Upon arrival, officers established a perimeter to contain the situation.

While doing this, the man drove out of his garage in a car and into the street. As the driver fled, he began firing at officers and crashed in to a tree on Linda Vista Avenue and Roberto Street.

The driver and sole occupant then fired a gun at officers and the officers returned fire.

Multiple officers from the Napa Police Department and Napa Sheriff’s Department were involved in the incident.

The driver of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.

No residents of the neighborhood were injured.

One police officer was hit by shrapnel in the gunfire exchange. He was treated at the Queen of the Valley Hospital and released.

The officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

The name of the deceased driver is not being released until the next of kin are notified.

If you have any information in regards to this event, please contact Investigator Joe Dulworth at (707) 253-4211.