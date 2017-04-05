Missing 4-month-old recovered in Livermore, father still at large

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON)– The missing four-month-old baby from Mountain View was recovered in Livermore Tuesday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for the missing baby girl Tuesday morning.

Four-month-old Madilyn Wallin was reported missing Tuesday night around 8:25 p.m after she was abducted by her father.

She was last seen with her father, Michael Lenard Wallin,45, wearing a white top and pink ballerina outfit, according to police.

Wallin, a resident of Patterson, got into a dispute with Madilyn’s mother and took off with their child, police said.

He drove off with the baby sitting in his lap.

Police are still trying to locate the child’s father. father is described as being 6-feet and 2-inches

Wallin is described as being 6-feet and 2-inches tall, weighs 220-pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes.

He has a full body of tattoos and was last seen wearing a Golden State Warriors t-shirt.

Wallin is traveling in a blue 2007 Nissan Altima 4-door with paper plates, according to police.

The vehicle has damage to the front and rear due to a recent collision.

Mountain View police urge anyone who has seen him call (650)903-6395.

UPDATE: Madilyn has been found safe in Livermore. Father Michael Wallin is still at large. Many thanks to @LivermorePolice for their help! pic.twitter.com/uD0IqPu4uo — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) April 5, 2017

Breaking: baby #MadilynWallin found safe. Her Aunt tells @kron4news child recovered in Livermore area. Michael Wallin still at large pic.twitter.com/Xux1fdzE18 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) April 5, 2017

AMBER Alert Suspect: Victim’s father, 45-year-old Michael Leonard Wallin. 6’2″, 220 lbs, brown hair & eyes. Full body tattoos inc. hands. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) April 5, 2017

AMBER Alert victim: 4-month-old Madilyn Wallin. 2 feet tall, 15 lbs, w/brown hair & hazel eyes. Wearing a wht tank and pnk ballerina outfit. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) April 5, 2017

At the request of @MountainViewPD an AMBER Alert has been issued for the following counties: Alameda, San Joaquin, Santa Clara & Stanislaus — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) April 5, 2017

Breaking news-mountain view, CA police searching for missing 4 month girl. Last seen w/dad (pictured) @kron4news pic.twitter.com/tpZlz2myjb — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) April 5, 2017