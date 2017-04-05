Missing Northern California woman’s cell phone found

(FOX40)–Law enforcement have focused their search for missing college student Alycia Yeoman near an orchard area where her pickup up and cell phone were discovered Monday.

A cell phone belonging to missing Yuba College student Alycia Yeoman was found Monday evening, Gridley-Biggs Police reported early Tuesday afternoon.

Yeoman, 20, was reported missing Saturday, having last been seen driving down Romero Street in Yuba City.

Yeoman’s pickup truck, a green 1998 Toyota Tacoma, was was found in the Pennington Road area of Live Oak in an orchard. The truck was found unoccupied, but the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter to search for and collect evidence.

Police said Yeoman’s cell phone was found in the same general area as her truck. Detectives are currently investigating her phone for possible leads.

Tuesday morning, police and Sutter County sheriff’s canine deputies began a search of the Pennington Road area.

Currently, investigators say there is no evidence of foul play in Yeoman’s disappearance.

Yeoman’s ex-boyfriend, Leo Almonte, says the couple has been together nearly two years, and that they were about to make their reconciliation as a couple public, just before she went missing.

He says she probably took to the back roads to get home, in order to avoid law enforcement, if she had been drinking.

He said that Yeoman has many friends, and despite Gridley being a small town where she worked two jobs, her personality drew many acquaintances.

“Everybody just loves her, and I don’t see anybody harming her,” he said