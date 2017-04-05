Morgan Hill police arrest 2 suspects found in stolen vehicle

By Published:

MORGAN HILL (BCN)–Two suspects were arrested Monday in Morgan Hill on suspicion of various offenses after they were allegedly found inside a stolen vehicle, police said.

At 11:24 p.m., police received a call from Calderon Tires located at 14720 Monterey Road near San Martin about a possible trespassing violation.

When officers arrived, they located a male and female sleeping in a Jeep.

During an investigation, officers learned that the Jeep was stolen from San Jose.

The suspects were detained and identified as 25-year-old Adrian Rios and 22-year-old Denise Galvanvieyra, both of Morgan Hill.

Officers learned that Rios had warrants for his arrest. Inside the vehicle, officers found narcotics and shaved keys, which can be used to steal
vehicles, police said.

Both suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Fernando Del Moral at (669) 253-4964. Anonymous tips can be called to (408) 947-7867.

