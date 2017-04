FREMONT (KRON) — An overturned cement truck on northbound highway 880 Wednesday afternoon shut down several lanes of the highway.

Lanes one through three were blocked due to the collision on the highway at Thornton Avenue.

Authorities say a large amount of sand and dry cement mix spilled into the roadway.

A small amount of wet cement spilled near the center divide.

One vehicle had to be towed.

Stay with Kron4 on air, online and on the Kron4 app for the latest information on this story.