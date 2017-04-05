CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Among the many great things about the San Francisco Bay Area is the breathtaking views from our hilltops.

However, Stanley Roberts found some behavior issues at some of those scenic spots, and he says it has become more of a problem.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

TONIGHT AT 10

Contra Costa County back-roads have a lot of not so hidden secrets and not in a good way. @kron4news @ContraCostaCnty pic.twitter.com/iUj2OvrIrk — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) April 5, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js