Police searching for 4-month-old from Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON)– Police in Mountain View are searching for a missing 4-month-old baby girl they consider endangered.

Four-month-old Madilyn Wallin was reported missing Tuesday night around 8:25 p.m.

She was last seen with her father, Michael Lenard Wallin,45, wearing a white top and pink ballerina outfit, according to police.

Madilyn is 2-feet tall, weighs 15-pounds and has brown hair.

Her father is described as being 6-feet and 2-inches tall, weighs 220-pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes.

Wallin has a full body of tattoos.

He was last seen wearing a Golden State Warriors t-shirt.

Madilyn and her father were last seen traveling in a blue 2007 Nissan Altima 4-door with paper plates, according to police.

The vehicle has damage to the front and rear due to a recent collision.

Mountain View police urge anyone who has seen Madilyn or her father call (650)903-6395.