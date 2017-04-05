Richmond Mayor on death of mother and domestic abuse resources

RICHMOND (KRON) — Richmond Mayor addressed the fatal shooting of Rashanda Franklin Wednesday and where to find help.

In an interview Wednesday, Richmond Mayor Tom Butt expressed his condolences of the fatal shooting of the Richmond mother Tuesday.

“I just can’t thing of anything more horrible than something like this to happen,” he said about Franklin’s children now without a mother.

He went on to say, “When something like this happens, you think about two things. You think about what can you do for the family. And the second on is what can we do to prevent it.”

It is incidents like there that Butt is a strong advocate of the Contra Costa Family Justice Center.

The family justice center is a resource for families affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, child abuse, and human trafficking.

The Mayor believes organizations like these are the best way to prevent future attacks.

He called the center “an absolutely outstanding facility.”

A memorial site has also been created for Franklin at the intersecting of Rheem Avenue and 29th Street.

West Contra Costa Family Justice Center: 256 24th St, Richmond, CA 94804