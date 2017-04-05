School nurse spots boy’s serious illness

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (KYW) — Nicole Defeo Campbell says her son Nathan is alive because of his school nurse.

Last September, Nathan Campbell started kindergarten at Zane North Elementary School In Collingswood.

“He stood alongside of me and he said that his leg hurt and he didn’t want to really go out and play,” Kathy Keller said, a kindergarten teacher Zane North Elementary.

Keller asked Nurse Patti Butler to take a look at hime and immediately alarm bells started going off in her mind.

“His skin was translucent and that’s when I said ‘Nicole, it’s Nurse Patti. Please I’ve only seen someone look this color once in 25 years, prove me wrong,'” said Butler, the Zane North Elementary School nurse.

Campbell says she waited a couple days to take Nate to the doctor, meanwhile Nurse Patti kept calling.

“Honestly, I wrote it off. I really thought she was being kind of alarmist because I didn’t see anything wrong with him and then that night the doctor himself called and said we got the results of the blood test and you need to go right to chop,” said Nicole Defeo Campbell.

Nathan was diagnosed with Leukemia and immediately started treatment for the cancer in his blood at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He’s now in remission and Nicole credits Nurse Patti with saving his life.

“If she hadn’t called us we would not be not be standing here talking about Nate today, I believe that firmly that she saved him,” Campbell said.

She has nominated Nurse Patti in a contest called America’s Greatest School Nurse. Butler says she just wants to see Nathan get well.

Since Nathan’s compromised immune system does not allow him to return to school yet, classmates send him messages and save his spot in class.